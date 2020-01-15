Free Farm Bill Decision Making Webinar on Thursday

On Thursday at 9:30am, the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture will host a webinar titled, “Farm Bill 2020 Decision Making”. Kaitlin Myers, State Agricultural Program Specialist from USDA’s Indiana Farm Service Agency will join Purdue ag economist Michael Langemeier and James Mintert to discuss options for enrolling your farm in the 2018 Farm Bill program.

During the webinar, presenters will discuss available options as part of the 2018 Farm Bill and the relative merits of signing up for the ARC-County, ARC-Individual Coverage and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) for 2019 and 2020.

The webinar is free, but you do need to register here to participate. The webinar will be recorded and can be watched at a later time if you’re unable to attend live.