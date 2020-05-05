Free COVID-19 testing to return to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Free drive-through COVID-19 testing returns to Fort Wayne on Thursday.

Kroger Health and the Allen County Department of Health will offer testing at Bishop Dwenger High School at 1330 E. Washington Center Road on Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Testing will then move to the Public Safety Academy/Ivy Tech South Campus at 7602 Patriot Crossing next week and for the remainder of the month, with dates on May 14-15, May 21-22 and May 28-29. The times will be the same as at Bishop Dwenger.

To see if you are eligible, click here. Those who are eligible can choose an appointment time. They will then receive an email confirmation and paperwork to bring to the appointment. Make sure to bring your photo ID. Test results should come in within 72 hours of your appointment.

A total of 668 people were tested in the first week of testing.