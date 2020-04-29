Free COVID-19 testing site to open Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is taking place Thursday and Friday in Fort Wayne.

Kroger and the Allen County Department of Health will be conducting tests in the parking lot at Bishop Dwenger High School on Washington Center Road from 8:30am to 5:30pm.

You can register at krogerhealth.com/CovidTesting. People seeking a test will use a virtual screening tool based on CDC guidelines. Eligibility is also guided by CDC, state and local government recommendations.

Those eligible can select an appointment time in their area. Then, registrants will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork. Each patient should have a photo ID at the testing site and should leave car windows rolled up until a healthcare practitioner approaches the car and advises the patient when to roll down the window.

The drive-through testing location has a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider.

Organizers expect to test as many as 330 people per day. Results are expected within about 48 hours.