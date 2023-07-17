Frazier Queen Again Of Summit City Women’s Golf

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A field of around 90 total women answered the call on Sunday and Monday at Orchard Ridge Country Club on the south side of Fort Wayne to take part in the 93rd edition of the Fort Wayne Women’s Golf Association Women’s City Championships.

Sarah Frazier led the tournament after the first day of play, shooting a 72 (+1) for the day and backed it up and solidified her second tournament championship Monday afternoon with overall low round for the tournament with a 68 (-3) to finish with a total of 140 (-2).

Frazier was victorious first in the event back in 2020 and was met with handshakes, applause, and numerous congratulations upon her final putt on hole 18 at Orchard Ridge Monday, including those from Homestead High School Senior, and 2022 tournament runner-up Cassidy Ayers who finished runner-up for the event for the second year in a row, this time 12 strokes behind Frazier with a 152 total for the two days . Five-time Women’s City Champion, Lori Stinson rounded out the top three, shooting a tournament total of 157.

Frazier, the Bishop Dwenger and University of Dayton graduate reflected after claiming the victory on the tough conditions witnessed over the two days of play, “It was definitely tough, today it dried out a lot but yesterday the course definitely played longer. It was nice to get some extra roll-out today but it definitely played a lot different than the practice round so it was a little difficult to adjust.”

In the other divisions of competition, Joleen Gottwald was victorious in the Senior Division, while Canterbury High School Sophomore Olivia Stronczek claimed victory in the Junior Division after holding the lead after the first day of play. All participants in the tournament were honored with a post-tournament awards ceremony Monday Night.

Dates and location for the 2024 edition of the Women’s City Tournament have not yet been finalized.

To see a full rundown of scores click here.