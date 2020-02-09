Foyt Finalizes Cars; Alonso Searching for One

This week’s episode: Foyt finalizes their lineup for the 14 car with Kellett and Bourdais while Fernando Alonso is searching for a new Indy 500 ride after Honda vetoed him going to Andretti Autosport. Plus the latest on James Hinchcliffe, Carlin and a rumor on OEMs.

