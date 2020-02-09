Foyt Finalizes Cars; Alonso Searching for One

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: Foyt finalizes their lineup for the 14 car with Kellett and Bourdais while Fernando Alonso is searching for a new Indy 500 ride after Honda vetoed him going to Andretti Autosport. Plus the latest on James Hinchcliffe, Carlin and a rumor on OEMs.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

