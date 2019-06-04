Fourth of July fireworks show set for downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fourth of July fireworks show is officially scheduled in Fort Wayne.

The City announced Tuesday that the Indiana Michigan Power Center will again be the location for this year’s show on Thursday, July 4th.

The Fort Wayne TinCaps, Parkview Health and the City of Fort Wayne will serve as financial sponsors for the display.

The TinCaps will also be hosting a baseball game that evening, beginning at 6:05 p.m.

The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. If the baseball game is not completed by that time, the fireworks will begin immediately following the conclusion of the game.