Fourth of July cookout prices rise

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – As you prepare for your Fourth of July cookout, be ready to pay more at the grocery store than last year. The Indiana Farm Bureau said Tuesday Hoosiers can expect to spend an average of $69.47 for a cookout feeding 10 people, an 8% increase over last year.

The numbers come from the Indiana Farm Bureau’s annual Summer Cookout Market Basket Survey.

The survey examined the cost of ground beef, cheese, hamburger buns, pork chops, chicken breasts, pork and beans, potato salad, strawberries, chips, ice cream, cookies and lemonade to reach the $69.47 average.

Indiana’s market basket price is about 3% higher, or 18 cents more, than the U.S. average. It’s the first time since 2019 that Indiana’s price came in above the national average, the INFB said.

“We are still seeing food inflation throughout the whole supermarket, specifically with items that require more processing, labor and transportation,” INFB Chief Economist Todd Davis said in a news release. “This impacts items like cookies and chips that are non-perishable with no urgency to sell by a strict deadline, meaning grocery stores don’t need to discount to move inventory.”