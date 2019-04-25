Four of FWPD K-9 officers will receive ballistic vests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Four K-9 officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department will receive new life saving vests as a result of fundraising efforts.

Area residents, employees of the Dupont Veterinary Clinic and people in several other states raised enough money to provide bullet and stab proof vests for the K-9 officers who currently do not have this kind of protection. These vests help with keeping the K-9 officers safe while they perform high risk searches and criminal apprehensions.

Reports from ODMP.org, a memorial page for remembering all law enforcement heroes, 28 K-9’s were killed in the line of duty in 2018.

Dr. Steve Harry, DVM and owner of Dupont Veterinary Clinic, says “we felt it was of utmost importance to be able to provide this protection and support for those who serve and protect the community every day for both two and four legged officers.”

The vests will be presented to officers Loki, Lobo, Rizzo and Iskra at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 26th at the Dupont Veterinary Clinic.