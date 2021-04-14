Four Muncie Police Officers including a sergeant facing accusations of excessive force and coverup

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO/Network Indiana): Three Muncie officers and a sergeant are accused of obstruction and using excessive force.

Joseph Winkle, Jeremy Gibson, Corey Posey, and Sergeant Joseph Krejsa are the officers accused.Winkle and Gibson are accused of using excessive force, while Krejsa and Posey are accused of covering it up.

Winkle is accused of depriving five people of their right to be free from excessive force, and then writing false reports about his use of force. He’s also accused of kicking, punching, knee-striking and using a Taser without justification. Gibson is accused of punching, stomping on, and knee-striking people without justification.

Winkle and Gibson could get up to ten years in prison, and Krejsa and Posey could get up to 20 years.