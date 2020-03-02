Four injured in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Four people were injured in a crash in Kosciusko County Saturday night.

Deputies with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office were called to State Road 15 north of Levi Lee Road for a three vehicle crash just after 10 p.m.

Deputies say a car driven by a Warsaw man going southbound crossed the center line and struck a minivan driven by a man from Syracuse headed northbound. The car then struck a pickup driven by another man from Syracuse. That pickup was behind the minivan on the road before the crash.

The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital with a head injury, while two passengers in the car, a woman and man also from Warsaw, were transported with a leg injury and a face injury. A passenger in the minivan was taken to the hospital with abdominal pain. No one else was hurt.