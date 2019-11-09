Four injured in head-on crash near Delphos

MARION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWO): Four people were injured in a head-on crash near Delphos Friday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol deputies responded to a report of a crash at 7:01 p.m. Deputies say a man was driving west on SR309 when he crossed into oncoming traffic. A woman driving an SUV was struck head-on by the vehicle.

The man was pulled from the car and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. A passenger in the car was also hospitalized with minor injuries. The driver of the SUV and a man who was a passenger were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies say drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash for the driver of the car. No information on possible charges was released.