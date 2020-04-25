Four injured in Friday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Four people were injured after a shooting Friday night in southeast Fort Wayne.

Officers were called to the Diplomat Apartments at 9:10 p.m. after hearing gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found four victims suffering gunshot wounds in the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive.

Witnesses say there may have been a fight at that apartment earlier in the evening between one of the victims and a male suspect. Officers did find numerous spent bullets outside the apartment.

The four victims were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries and the other three suffering minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.