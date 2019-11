ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Four people are injured after a buggy was hit by a truck Sunday afternoon.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, around 4:50 p.m. police were called to the 25000 block of State Road 37.

Two people are in serious condition and two are in critical condition.

A portion of State Road 37 is closed near the Indiana Ohio state line as crews process the scene.

Updates will be provided as further details become available.