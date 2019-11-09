Four arrested on drug charges in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WOWO): Four people were arrested Thursday on drug-related charges after an investigation by the NET43 team.

Tips were given to the NET43 team, which is made up of officers from Warsaw Police, Winona Lake Police, Indiana State Police troopers and Koscuisko County Sheriff’s deputies.

After doing surveillance, undercover officers made controlled purchases of methamphetamine from a a home at 4484 E 1300 N in Syracuse. Officers also made traffic stops to drivers of several vehicles with ties to the home.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators and the Koscuisko County SWAT Team arrested John Christian, 70, Phillip Christian, 44, Austin Leasure, 22, and Leslie Patrick, 40, who all lived in the home. They are all facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, a level 5 felony. Additional charges are pending.