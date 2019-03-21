Four arrested following search of Winona Lake home

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Four people were arrested in Kosciusko County Thursday following the search of a home in Winona Lake.

Police served the search warrant just before 10 a.m. in the 1200 block of Wooster Rd.

Three adults and two children were inside the home at the time of the search, with another adult arriving to the scene shortly thereafter.

During the search, officers found more than 10 grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. The suspects were found attempting to flush the methamphetamine down the toilet when the officers arrived.

The two children were placed in protective custody by the Indiana Department of Child Services, and the following people were arrested:

Keith J. Vuittonet, 32 of Winona Lake Dealing Methamphetamine Possession of Methamphetamine Neglect of a Dependent (five counts)

Cara G. Vuittonet, 30 of Winona Lake Possession of Methamphetamine Neglect of a Dependent (four counts)

Keisha R. Hurd, 26 of Winona Lake Possession of Methamphetamine Neglect of a Dependent

Coty Haynes, 28 of South Bend Foreign Warrant, No Bond



All four suspects are booked in the Kosciusko County Jail.