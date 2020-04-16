Fort4Fitness Spring Cycle event to continue “virtually”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An annual cycling event in Fort Wayne will take place this year, despite COVID-19 shutdowns, but it’ll be a bit different.

Organizer Satin Lemon says this year’s event will be “virtual,” telling Fort Wayne’s NBC riders will be able to log their miles either from a home exercise bike or on the roads, but not in large groups, between May 16th and 30th.

“For the next month, it’s open online, and it’s $20. $5 of every registration is going to go to a COVID-related charity, and then you also get a T-shirt that we’ll mail out to you,” Lemon says.

You can sign up at Fort4Fitness.org.