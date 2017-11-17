Fort4Fitness to host second annual F4F Fantasy of Lights 5K this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort4Fitness (F4F) will host its second annual F4F Fantasy of Lights 5K and the new F4F Fantasy of Lights Family 2K Walk this weekend.

A total of 3,749 runners and walkers signed up for the events, which takes place at Franke Park both Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, the course will be illuminated by the ‘first lighting’ of the 121 “larger-than-life” light displays depicting holiday scenes and this year’s new Hypnolights.

5K runners will receive a long-sleeve race shirt, post-race hot chocolate and snacks, and chip timing. 2K walkers will also receive a long-sleeve race shirt and post-race hot chocolate. Both walkers and runners will receive a commemorative ornament at the finish line.

The official event schedule is as follows:

Friday, Nov. 17 Packet Pick-Up/Check-In for both 5K and 2K

3-8 p.m. – Franke Park Pavilion #1

Saturday, Nov. 18 – Fantasy of Lights 5K Packet Pick-Up/Check-In – 5K ONLY

3-7:30 p.m. – Franke Park Pavilion #1 Start: Pavilion #1 Lot

Wave 1: 6:30 p.m.

Wave 2: 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19 – Fantasy of Lights Family 2K Walk Packet Pick-Up/Check-In – 2K ONLY

4-6 p.m. – Franke Park Pavilion #1 Start: Pavilion #1 Lot

6:30 p.m.



For more information, visit Fort4Fitness.org.