Fort Wayne’s Szydlowski wins ECHL scoring title

PRINCETON, N.J. – The ECHL on Monday announced that Shawn Szydlowski of the Fort Wayne Komets has won the league scoring championship with 79 points (31 goals, 48 assists).

Cincinnati’s Jesse Schultz was second with 75 points (18g-57a) followed by Matt Willows of Reading with 74 points (32g-42a), Manchester’s Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman with 72 points (34g-38a) and Garrett Thompson of Fort Wayne with 71 points (29g-42a).

Szydlowski, who was named to All-ECHL First Team for the second time in his career last week, was tied for second in plus-minus at +38, tied for fourth with 48 assists, tied for 10th with 31 goals and tied for fourth with six game-winning goals.

Szydlowski has posted 323 points (131g-192a) in 302 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and Gwinnett,