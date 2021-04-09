Fort Wayne’s south side to be focus of “Vaccine Registration Week”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A week-long effort to get south-side Fort Wayne residents vaccinated against COVID-19 kicks off tomorrow.

Vaccine Registration Week is being headed up by a number of community leaders, according to the Journal Gazette, in an effort to “break down barriers” keeping residents from getting the shots that healthcare experts say could save lives.

More than 20 nonprofit organizations will seek to boost vaccinations among minorities, which have lagged behind whites in vaccinations statewide.

Volunteers will set up at several locations to give out vaccination information and help people get registered for vaccine appointments. Free food and free rides to vaccination appointments will also be offered.