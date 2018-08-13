Fort Wayne’s new trash pick-up company apologizes in ad

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): After being called on the carpet by local residents and Fort Wayne City Council, Fort Wayne’s new trash collector is apologizing in a local ad.

For some residents Red River Waste Solutions has been anywhere from a few days to a week or so late when it comes to garbage collection. Others have reported that when their trash is finally picked up, the containers are left upside down or out of place.

To try and ease some concerns, the garage collection company published a full-page advertisement in The Journal Gazette. The Sunday ad appeared nearly a week after Councilman Russ Jehl proposed introducing a resolution to declare Red River Waste Solutions in breach of their contract with the City.

“We apologize to the city of Fort Wayne for causing customers frustration and anxiety,” the ad states. “This is the exact opposite of what we pride ourselves on, and to all of those affected by our less than optimal service, we are extremely sorry, but please rest assured, we are working 24/7 to make it right.”

Improvements include more training for staff, hiring more drivers and rerouting areas, according to the ad.

The Texas company, who took over from Republic Services on January 1st, has blamed holidays, a shortage of drivers and the weather for missed or delayed pick-ups.

The City of Fort Wayne has fined Red River Waste Solutions more than $65,000 for problems in trash collection.

Councilman Jehl tells the Journal Gazette Red River Waste Solutions ad was “nice.”

“But I would prefer they channel the great effort they are making in hiring marketing firms into focusing on providing quality service,” Jehl wrote in an email. “The ratepayers just want the garbage picked up, not more promises.”