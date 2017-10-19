Fort Wayne’s annual Fright Night event this Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The 10th annual Fright Night Downtown is this Saturday, October 21.
The event includes 27 activities catered toward children, families and 21+! You’re sure to find something perfectly suited for you.
Activities include:
- Pumpkin Zone – Explore the gardens for fall crafts, activities, and games.
- Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Adults: $5, Kids: $3
- The Punkin’ Patch – Take festive pictures with your little ones in the beautiful fall surroundings. The path will be decorated with pumpkins, gourds, bales of straw and gnomes.
- Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Adults: $5, Kids: $3
- Frank E. Stein – Watch the Fort Wayne Ballet tell the story of Frank E. Stein, and how he teaches his classmates to accept everybody no matter who they are. Meet the dancers following the show and create a craft after each performance.
- Auer Center for Arts & Culture
- 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
- Tickets are $10/person
- DIA Fort Wayne – The USF Performing Art Center will be transformed to celebrate the Day of the Dead. There will be live music, over 10 of the areas best taco vendors, a beer garden, face painting and more.
- USF Performing Arts Center
- 1 to 10 p.m.
- Free Admission
- Trunk or Treat Soiree – The Central Branch Y will be holding a truck-or-treat in the parking lot. Join for games and treats!
- Central Branch YMCA Parking Lot
- 1 to 5 p.m.
- Free Admission
- Not-So-Frightening Fun – For children who may not enjoy zombies and spooky activities, the Children’s Services will host spooky (but not too spooky) crafts! This event is Zombie Free.
- Allen County Public Library
- Noon to 4 p.m.
- Free Admission
- Zombie Fun – Stop by for Zombie trivia, play Zombie board games and enjoy Zombie comics!
- Allen County Public Library Meeting Room A
- 2 to 4 p.m.
- Free Admission
- Spider Craft – Celebrate Halloween by making a creepy or cute spider to keep.
- Allen County Public Library Teen Department
- 2 to 5 p.m.
- Ages 5 and up
- Free Admission
- Walking Dead Trivia Challenge – Test your knowledge for a chance to win a set of The Walking Dead graphic novels.
- Allen County Public Library Teen Department
- 2 to 5 p.m.
- Teens and Adults only
- Free Admission
- Halloween Haunt – Downtown Fort Wayne becomes a haven for monsters, ghosts, vampires and zombies on Saturday afternoon. Enjoy face painting and a performance by Fort Wayne Youth Theatre.
- Community Center
- 1:30 to 4 p.m.
- Free Admission
- Zombie Walk – Come together at the ACPL Plaza to get your zombie makeover! Thousands of zombies will flood the streets of Fort Wayne during this annual walk.
- Allen County Public Library Plaza
- 2 to 5:30 p.m.
- Free Admission
- Car Show Spooktacular – Check out all the spooky rides cruising at this car show. There will be a $10 entry fee per car!
- Parking Lot at the Corner of Main & Harrison Streets (rain or shine)
- 5 to 8 p.m.
- Spectators are FREE
- A Night in the Old City Jail – Take a trip through the History Center’s Old City Jail.
- The History Center
- 5 to 9 p.m.
- Tickets are $3/person
- 2017 Scavenger Hunt – Ghosts and pumpkins will be hidden all around Parkview Field. Count up the total you can find, and the fan with the closest correct number will win a prize pack from the TinCaps.
- Parkview Field
- 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Free Admission
- The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari with live Score Performed by String Shift – This event features a silent film with a string quartet.
- Cinema Center
- 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- General Admission: $15, Cinema Center Member: $10
- The Not-So-Moving Picture Show – This free art exhibition features works from regional artists inspired by their favorite horror movies. All pieces will be available for sale.
- Cinema Center
- 6 to 9 p.m.
- Free Admission
- Bonfire at the Courtyard – The event will include Fright Dogs, Blood Soup, Zombie Water and Soda, and Devi’s Chocolate Brew. All items are $2 and proceeds benefit “Back on My Feet,” a charity organization.
- Courtyard by Marriott
- 6 to 8 p.m.
- Free Admission
- Ghostly Gala – A family-friendly party for the little ones (8 years and under). Show off your costume on the big stage, enjoy a Halloween movie and dance on the dance floor with DJ La-La.
- Grand Wayne Convention Center
- 6 to 8 p.m.
- Free Admission
- Lantern Tours – Tour the Old Fort at night, lit only by candlelight. The tour guide will present the Old Fort as it was in the early 1800’s.
- The Old Fort
- 6 to 9 p.m.
- Adults: $3, Kids 12 and under: $1
- Zombunni Ice SCREAM Social – Follow the ZomBunni to Main Street for spooky treats and Zombie thrills. Take a photo with ZomBunni and enter to win a $200 cash prize for Best Zombie Costume.
- Yummi Bunni
- 6 to 9 p.m.
- Free Admission
- Murder, Myster & Mayhem History Tales of Fort Wayne’s Nefarious Past – Hear about Fort Wayne’s dark and bloody past filled with murder, hangings and feuds. This walking tour is not for the faint of heart and may not be suitable for all ages.
- Anthony Wayne Ballroom in the Grand Wayne Center
- 6 to 10 p.m. (tours start at the top of the hour)
- Adults: $10, Ages 6-17: $5
- Haunted Sites-Bus Tour- All Aboard the Coach of Chills – Three spooky bus tours usher you through historic sites of fright, with tales of terror that cloud our city’s night.
- Anthony Wayne Ballroom in the Grand Wayne Center
- 6, 8 and 10 p.m.
- Adults: $15, Ages 5-17: $10
- Hotel Hysteria – Fort Wayne’s Dance Collective will give guests a spooky performance. Performances by both professional and student dancers.
- Fort Wayne Dance Collective
- 8 p.m.
- Tickets: $15, ages 10 and up
- Here Come the Mummies with opening act Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra – An 8-piece funk-rock band of 5000-year-old Egyptian mummies with a one-track mind.
- Embassy Theatre
- 8 p.m.
- Tickets: $25
- Rocky Horror Picture Show – This movie is rated R and may not be suitable for all/younger audiences. Children under 17 must be accompanied by an adult.
- Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory
- Doors open at 8 p.m., show begins at 9:15 p.m.
- Adults: $2, Ages 17 and under: $1
- Pedal City Beer Garden – Costume party with prizes, drinks and food specials. Event is 21+.
- Pedal City Beer Garden
- 9 p.m.
- Free Admission
- Dead Comics Comedy Battle – Watch your favorite comics go head to rotting head in a battle of their most soul crushing roast jokes. Event is 21+ and features adult humor. This show is not for the faint of heart!
- O’Reilly’s Irish Bar and Grill
- 10 p.m.
- Tickets: $10, $8 for those in costume