Fort Wayne youth hockey programs uniting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): All of the youth hockey programs in Fort Wayne will be uniting under a single name.

Parkview Sports Medicine representatives announced the creation of the Fort Wayne Amateur Hockey Association this week. The new association will unite Fort Wayne Youth Hockey, the Canlan Ice Sports youth program, and the Fort Wayne High School Hockey Association. Teams associated with the organization will be called the “Parkview Sports Medicine Force.”

The News-Sentinel reports that members of the board of directors will include representatives from each group, plus Parkview Sports Medicine, Parkview Icehouse and the Fort Wayne Komets.

The association will be holding a skills camp at the Icehouse May 6th and 7th.