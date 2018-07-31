Fort Wayne woman steals mail from area residences, sentenced to 51 months in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne woman has been sentenced to 51 months in prison after she was caught stealing mail.

Erin Clowser, 35, pleaded guilty to Theft of Mail, Access Devise Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft Tuesday.

According to court documents, Clowser stole mail from various residential mailboxes in Fort Wayne from November 2016 through June 2017. She also used another person’s identity without their authorization to obtain a debit card which she then used to make purchases from several stores, and to make withdraws from bank teller machines.

Clowser was sentenced to 51 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay restitution to the victims of her crime, totaling $53,005.82.

As part of her sentencing, Clowser also agreed to forfeit items obtained from her illegal actions, which included a 2002 Mercedes Benz S500, assorted electronic and computer equipment, and purses.