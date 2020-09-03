Fort Wayne woman launches voter diversity effort

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman has launched her own non-profit to boost voter turnout.

Jalyn Radziminski tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that Count US IN is all about creating a more diverse group of people that head to the polls:

“Why isn’t there a nonpartisan group that focuses on diverse communities in Indiana? Let’s uplift Indiana voices, lets show them our voice matters.”

The overall goal is to help people who live in under-represented groups and communities learn how to register to vote.

You can find out more at the group’s official website.