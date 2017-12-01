Fort Wayne woman killed in traffic crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman was killed in a crash on West State Blvd. Friday morning.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says Heather Marie Dudley, 34, was involved in a single-vehicle crash on West State Blvd. at Wood Valley Driver at around 7:15 a.m.

Dudley was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital, where she later died.

Her cause of death was blunt force trauma due to a motor vehicle crash, and ruled the manner of death an accident.

The crash is still under investigation.

She is the 38th traffic fatality in Allen County this year.