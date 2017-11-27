Fort Wayne woman killed in Defiance County crash

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne woman was killed in a crash in Defiance County Saturday.

Officers arrived to the crash site on State Route 2, near milepost 5, around 1:05 p.m.

An investigation revealed a 2004 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling eastbound on State Route 2 when it went off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, then traveled off the highway and struck a parked grain truck.

The driver, Michelle Y. Wyatt-Wheeler, 58 of Fort Wayne, was flown by Life Flight to Parkview North Hospital in Fort Wayne where she later died from her injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.