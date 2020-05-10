Fort Wayne woman found seriously beaten

By
Brian Davis
-
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police were called just before noon, Sunday, to a problem unknown call in the 800 block of Villa Park Court. A resident there had not been heard from in some time, and officers were asked to check on them.

Officers entered the residence to find a woman who had apparently been beaten and had sustained serious injuries. Paramedics transported her to a local hospital in what was described as critical condition.

Police are conducting an investigation and asking anyone with information to contact detectives. No suspect or further information was released.

