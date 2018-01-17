Fort Wayne woman facing charges after threatening to shoot judge

MUNCIE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): A Fort Wayne woman has been arrested after police say she threatened to kill a judge.

According to the Muncie Star Press, Ida Mae Wilson, 59, was at the Delaware County Courthouse to attend her son’s hearing on drug dealing charges.

Wilson was accused of talking loudly and being disruptive during her son’s hearing when a bailiff told her to leave the courtroom.

Officers say Wilson continued to yell and use vulgar language in the hallway outside the courtroom.

In a phone conversation from the jail that was recorded by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, Wilson is accused of telling her son that she was going to come back and shoot the judge.

She was arrested Tuesday and faces intimidation charges.