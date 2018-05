FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman died Wednesday after she was trapped underneath her lawnmower.

Sue E. Method, 69, was on her riding lawnmower at her home when it went down an embankment and rolled, pinning her underneath. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled her cause of death due to asphyxiation, and ruled her manner of death an accident.