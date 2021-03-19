Fort Wayne woman dies after Friday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman is dead after an apparent domestic situation turned deadly just before 9:30 this morning on the city’s southeast side.

Officers were called to the home in the 4400 block of Alvarado drive and found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds a few houses away.

Witnesses said her husband had left after an altercation. He was located a short time later by police and taken into custody. The woman was transported in critical condition and later died at the hospital.