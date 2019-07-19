Fort Wayne woman arrested in Garrett for dealing meth

GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman from Fort Wayne was arrested after a traffic stop in Garrett, Indiana.

It started around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning when a Garrett police officer pulled over a vehicle on the 1000 block of East Quincy Street for an equipment violation. The officer then brought out his K-9 partner, Axel, to conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle. Axel alerted the Garrett officer to the presence of illegal drugs.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers found 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine along with prescription pills.

42-year-old Kimberly Fields of Fort Wayne was arrested and is facing charges of felony dealing in methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.