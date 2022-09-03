Fort Wayne woman arrested for impaired driving after crash with kids in car

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – State police responded to a crash on I-64, near the 42-mile marker, east of Lynnville, shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Initial reports indicate that Justa Shinn, 33, of Fort Wayne was driving a 2008 Suburu Imprezza west on I-64 when for unknown reasons she left the roadway and struck the tree line on the north side of the interstate before then overturning.

Her two children were removed from the vehicle, but Shinn was trapped and had to be extracted. All three were properly restrained and received minor injuries.

On arrival, officers noticed an odor of marijuana inside the vehicle and an odor of alcohol on Shinn. Police say she also displayed signs of impairment. Alcohol, two baggies of marijuana, and marijuana gummies were found in the vehicle.

Shinn was arrested and taken to the Warrick County Jail, where she faces misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana. As well as a felony charge of neglect of a dependent. Her two children were taken into protective custody by the Indiana Department of Child Services.