Fort Wayne wins “Best Tasting Water in Indiana”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne has the best tasting water in the state.

That according to the Alliance of Indiana Rural Water. On Wednesday, judges evaluated the water from utilities that won taste competitions earlier in the year, and selected Fort Wayne as the “Best Tasting Water in Indiana.”

Each entry was scored in three categories: clarity, odor and taste. Judges recognized Fort Wayne City Utilities’ water as “clean, pure and refreshing.”

The competition is part of the Quality On Tap! campaign to emphasize the importance of providing residents of Indiana with high quality water that meets regulatory standards, and tastes great.