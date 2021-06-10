Fort Wayne wins “All-America City” competition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the fourth time, the City of Fort Wayne has been named an “All-America City.”

The City was one of ten given that designation last night by the National Civic League in a nationwide competition that looked at communities’ ability to take on challenges with effective and innovative programs.

The city’s Fort Wayne United program, Riverfront development, and the Fort Wayne Community Schools Family and Engagement Center were highlighted in the Summit City’s application this year.

Fort Wayne also won the “All-America City” award in 2009, 1998, and 1983. Watch the city’s winning entry below, starting at about 49 minutes into the video.