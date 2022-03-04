Fort Wayne Weekend Events

Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show
Thursday, March 3 – Sunday, March 6 • Memorial Coliseum
Find the products, services, and expertise you need to start your next home and garden
project! The show features over 650 exhibitors and a dino exhibit for kids on Sunday.
Mad Ant’s Basketball
Friday, March 4 & Sunday, March 6 • Memorial Coliseum
Catch some NBA G-League basketball and cheer on the Mad Ants at the Memorial Coliseum
this weekend as they take on Lakeland Magic and the Windy City Bulls.
Making “Little Women”: Louisa May Alcott
Friday, March 4 – Sunday, March 6 • First Presbyterian Theater
Presented by the Fort Wayne Youtheatre, follow Louisa May Alcott’s own journey showing
how her personal experiences shaped her famous writings.
Komet Hockey
Saturday, March 5 • Memorial Coliseum
Catch the Komets on the ice this Saturday and Join the Jungle as they make another run for the championship – this Saturday against Cincinnati.