Fort Wayne Weekend Events

Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show

Thursday, March 3 – Sunday, March 6 • Memorial Coliseum

Find the products, services, and expertise you need to start your next home and garden

project! The show features over 650 exhibitors and a dino exhibit for kids on Sunday.

Mad Ant’s Basketball

Friday, March 4 & Sunday, March 6 • Memorial Coliseum

Catch some NBA G-League basketball and cheer on the Mad Ants at the Memorial Coliseum

this weekend as they take on Lakeland Magic and the Windy City Bulls.

Making “Little Women”: Louisa May Alcott

Friday, March 4 – Sunday, March 6 • First Presbyterian Theater

Presented by the Fort Wayne Youtheatre, follow Louisa May Alcott’s own journey showing

how her personal experiences shaped her famous writings.

Komet Hockey

Saturday, March 5 • Memorial Coliseum

Catch the Komets on the ice this Saturday and Join the Jungle as they make another run for the championship – this Saturday against Cincinnati.