Fort Wayne weekend events, September 8 – 10

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – There’s lots to do this weekend in Fort Wayne! If you’re a music fan, Kid Rock will be at the Coliseum this Friday, and Remedy Drive performs at the C2G Music Hall Saturday night.

Unique events this weekend include Be a Tourist in Your Hometown and the Brewed IN the Fort Craft Beer Festival.

Checkout all of this weekend’s great events below!

Grabill County Fair – Friday, Sept. 8 & Saturday, Sept. 9 @ 10 a.m. through 9 p.m.

This event features food, crafts and kid-friendly events! The country-style fair highlights the area’s Amish heritage, and is free and open to the public.



Adrian Belew Power Trio with Spock’s Beard – Friday, Sept. 8 @ 6:30 p.m.

Attend this performance for $30 at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion. Doors open at 6:30 and the show begins at 7:30.

Kid Rock Live in Concert – Friday, Sept. 8 @ 7:30 p.m.

Witness Kid Rock live with guest performers Robert Randolph and The Family Band. Reserved tickets are $30-$95 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Fort Wayne Arts Festival at Jefferson Pointe – Saturday, Sept. 9 & Sunday, Sept. 10

The festival features local and regional fine artists who offer an array of masterful works in clay, fiber, photography, painting, sculpture and jewelry. Live music will be provided Saturday in the courtyard from 6 to 8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

3rd Annual NE Indiana Artisan Fair – Saturday, Sept. 9 @ 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Artisan Fair features demonstrations and techniques for lathe turning, scroll saw, log and art carvings, metal art and more. The event is free and offers food and a chance to win prizes!

Community Harvest’s Serving YOU Saturday – Saturday, Sept. 9 @ 9 a.m. to noon

During the event, 20 local organizations will set up booths to provide help to families in need, including clothes, toys, books, personal hygiene items and more. The event takes place the the Community Harvest Food Bank on East Tillman Road.

Brewed IN the Fort Craft Beer Fest 2017 – Saturday, Sept. 9 @ 2 to 6 p.m.

The 19th annual festival is dedicated to promoting and celebrating locally crafted products from Indiana beers and ciders. Live music will be provided by Rogues & Bandits, Trichotomous Hippopotamus, and Three Cities. Tickets start at $10 for designated drivers (unlimited craft root beer) and range from $35-$100 for beer drinkers.

Concert: Remedy Drive – Saturday, Sept. 9 @ 7:30 p.m.

Based in Nashville, TN, Remedy Drive is an alternative rock band founded in 1998. They have recorded nine studio albums, one independent live album, two EP’s, and just announced the release of their tenth studio album! Ticket sales start at $10 and the concert will be at the C2G Music Hall.

Free Outdoor Showing of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – Saturday, Sept. 9 @ 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Sweets So Geek is offering a free outdoor showing of the film along with a Harry Potter themed menu including possible new chocolate, a costume and trivia contest. Make sure to bring your own chairs (or brooms)!

Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown – Sunday, Sept. 10 @ 12 to 5 p.m.

Visit 17 Fort Wayne museums and attractions FOR FREE this Sunday! Click here for a full list of attractions.

North Anthony Corridor Block Party – Sunday, Sept. 10 @ 1 to 6 p.m.

The 4th annual block party features live bands, food and drink, and family-friendly activities.

Spaghetti Dinner to Benefit Hurricane Harvey Victims – Sunday, Sept. 10 @ 5 to 7 p.m.

The Holiday Inn and Red Cross will host a spaghetti dinner this Sunday. Every penny raised will go to Texas for Hurricane Harvey relief.