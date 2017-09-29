Fort Wayne weekend events, September 29 – October 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – This weekend marks the last Farmers Market of the season, as well as the 40th Anniversary of the Community Center and the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival.

Check out the list below to find fun activities for the entire family.

Community Center 40th Anniversary Celebration – Friday, Sept. 29 @ 4 to 8 p.m.

The Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an after of family fun including inflatables, games, crafts, scavenger hunt, and food. Adults 21 years and over can enjoy trivia, wine, beer tasting, cornhole and more. Admission is free.

Fort4Fitness Fall Festival – Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30 @ 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Events include: marathon, half marathon, 10 run/walk, 4 mile run/walk, kids marathon and seniors marathon. Participants will fill the start lines downtown, 1301 Ewing Street.

Lucky Duck Children’s Consignment Sale – Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1

Tickets are $10 each, with 100% of sales going directly to Open Door Haiti to support two missionaries. Attend this event Friday (6-9 p.m.), Saturday ( 9 a.m.-3 p.m.) or Sunday (9 a.m.-3 p.m.) at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market – Saturday, Sept. 30 @ 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Attend the last Farmers Market of the season at the southeast corner of Barr and Wayne streets. The event is free and open to everyone.

Family Movie Night: Troop Beverly Hills – Saturday, Sept. 30 @ 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

This free movie screening takes place at Johnny Appleseed Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket! Admission is free, as well as parking provided by the park.

The Hubie Ashcraft Band at The Charles Fort Wayne – Sunday, Oct. 1 @ 5 to 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public at The Shiloh (the Charles), 3127 Carroll Road. Bring a lawn chair!