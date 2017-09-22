Fort Wayne weekend events, September 22 – 24

Brooklyne Beatty
(Photo Supplied/Downtown Fort Wayne)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – There are a lot of festivals, fundraising and music events to check out this weekend in Fort Wayne! Check them out below.

Salomon Farm Fall Harvest FestivalFriday, Sept. 22 & Saturday, Sept. 23 @ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 
This free event includes live animals, corn husking, antique farm equipment, wagon rides and more. On Saturday only, you can visit the Antique Tractor Parade Farmer’s Market for free! The event takes place at Solomon Farm Park, 817 West Dupont Road.

pARTY Animal: An Art Social EventFriday, Sept. 22 @ 4 p.m.
For a $5 donation or a $20 VIP package, you can attend this event that benefits the Allen County SPCA. The event includes meet and greet with cats and dogs available for adoption, live painters, live performances and raffles throughout the night.

Columbia Avenue Better Block Community Walk & Talk Friday, Sept. 22 @ 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Team Better Block is partnering with the City of Fort Wayne and the Active Living Coalition to improve the quality of life for people of all ages. Using street furniture, outdoor seating, and public space, Team Better Block invites everyone to this free event to engage in making a better Fort Wayne.

A Dancer’s LegacyFriday, Sept. 22 & Saturday, Sept. 23 @ 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Attend the Fort Wayne Ballet’s event featuring a tribute to two great masters of dance, Gerald Arpino and Edward Stierle. Tickets range from $35-$10.

Motorsports SpectacularFriday, Sept. 22 & Saturday, Sept. 23 @ 7:30 to 11 p.m.
Located at the Allen County Fairgrounds, tickets are $10 per event and include a 4×4 truck pull and demolition derby. Kids 5 and under and parking are free.

Hop On Brew TourSaturday, Sept. 23 @ 1 to 5 p.m.
This second annual fundraising event benefits the CTN’s medical riders. Multiple CTN vans drive in a continuous loop arriving at a new location every 15-20 minutes. Tickets are $40 per person and include a t-shirt, transportation and exclusive discounts at participating breweries.

98.9 Bear Birthday BashSaturday, Sept. 23 @ 4:30 p.m.
The lineup includes: Pop Evil, Scott Stapp, Sick Puppies, Drowning Pool, Trapt, Hell Came Home and Saliva. Tickets start at $15 for general admissions seating at Parkview Field.

Hip to Snip Fur-ball BashSaturday, Sept. 31 @ 6 p.m.
For $75, attendees can enjoy a full course dinner and dessert, music by Urban Legend, Strolling Magic, casino gambling, 50/50 and silent auction. All proceeds benefit H.O.P.E. for Animals Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic. The event is located at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

K105 Countryfest 2017 Sunday, Sept. 24 @ 1 p.m.
Appearing live on the Countryfest stage: Trace Adkins, Frankie Ballard, Lo Cash, Jacob Davis, Trent Tomlinson, Delta Rae, Ryan Hurd, Devin Dawson, Christina Taylor and Brandon Lay. General admission tickets are $27.50 and can be purchased at the Parkview Field Ticket Office, online or at the K105 Studios.

