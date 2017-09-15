Fort Wayne weekend events, September 15 – 17

(Photo Supplied/Downtown Fort Wayne)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – This weekend will bring beautiful weather and these events are a perfect excuse to get outside!

Go on a nature hike, support a cause with a walk or 5K, and make sure to visit the annual Johnny Appleseed Festival!

Michael Carbonaro Live!Friday, Sept. 15 @ 7:30 p.m.
Witness his magic live at the Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre this Friday! Ticket prices range from $25 to $139 and can be purchased online, by phone, or in-person at the Embassy Theatre Box Office.

Middle Waves Music FestivalFriday, Sept. 15 & Saturday, Sept. 16 @ 5 to 11 p.m.
This all ages event will include three stages with two dozen musical performances, local food truck vendors, artists and culture-makers. General Admission for two days is $65 per person.

Fort Wayne Urban League 14th Annual Run/Walk 2017Saturday, Sept. 16 @ 9 a.m. to noon
The run/walk serves as a fundraiser for children and youth programs. Registration is $20 per person and includes a t-shirt and refreshments.

Korea FestivalSaturday, Sept. 16 @ 12 to 5 p.m.
Visit the Allen County Public Library to taste Korean food, play games and witness a variety of performances. Admission is free.

Allen County Trailblazer Nature HikeSaturday, Sept. 16 @ 1 to 2 p.m.
Hike the trails of Heatherwood Park for free this Saturday. A naturalist will be your guide.

Johnny Appleseed FestivalSaturday, Sept. 16 & Sunday, Sept. 17 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This period authentic festival celebrates the life and times of Johnny Appleseed. You’ll find food, demonstrations, crafts, military reenactment and more! Admission is free.

30th Annual Walk for Animals/5k RunSunday, Sept. 17 @ 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Help fight neglect and abuse of animals during this fundraiser for Animal Care & Control. Admission is $25 per walker and $35 per runner and includes a t-shirt/jersey. Dogs are encouraged to participate as long as they are leashed at all times, current on rabies and distemper vaccines, and have excellent temperament with other dogs and children.

