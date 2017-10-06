Fort Wayne weekend events, October 6 – 8

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Attend a special event hosted by Vera Bradley, check out the Youtheatre or check out local scouting opportunities this weekend in Fort Wayne.

Frankenstein: An Act of Creation – October 6, 7, 8, 12, 13 & 14

Attend this event at the William Theatre at IPFW for $5-$16. The performance features spoken word, music, lights and special effects by the IPFW Theatre Department.

Tickled Pink – Friday, Oct. 6 @ 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Join Vera Bradley in raising money for breast cancer research. The event features a sneak peak of new Vera Bradley colors, styles and trends. Also get a behind-the-scenes tour of the newly expanded Distribution Center. Guests must be 21+ to attend.

Youtheatre: The Canterville Ghost – Friday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 8

You’re invited to a tour and a party in this audience immersive theatrical experience with all the creaking floorboards, clanking chains, and ancient prophecies. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for children and seniors.

Sci-Fi Central – Saturday, Oct. 7 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The third annual Sci-Fi Central Mini-convention celebrates science fiction, fantasy, gaming, comic books and more. Come dressed as your favorite characters, take photos with classic and new Star Wars characters in front of the Death Star or join a gaming session. Admission is $9 or free for Science Central Members.

Discover Scouting Parkview Field Day 2017 – Saturday, Oct. 7 @ 3 to 6 p.m.

Discover what scouting is all about with troops from the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana and the Anthony Wayne Area Council of Boy Scouts of America. Activities include a GaGa Ball Pit, Pinewood Derby Races, Archery, and Rocket Launches. This event is free and open to the public.

Free Outdoor Showing of Beetlejuice – Saturday, Oct. 7 @ 6 to 11 p.m.

This free showing features a trivia contest sponsored by ThinkGeek!. Brava’s Taco Bus will also provide tacos. The movie is estimated to begin about 30 minutes AFTER sundown. Remember to bring your own chairs and blankets!

Lions, Tigers & Beer, Black Pine! – Saturday, Oct. 7 @ 6 to 9 p.m.

Enjoy an adult evening of beer tasting, dinner, observing the animals, live music and a silent auction. Tickets are $50 per person in advance or $60 at the door.

Concert: Savoy Brown – Saturday, Oct. 7 @ 7:30 p.m.

This 2017 tour will feature songs from the first album, songs from the five-decade history of the band and songs to be included on the band’s upcoming album release later this year. Tickets range from $25-$40.

Fort Wayne Rubber Stamp and Scrapbook Getaway – Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8

Shop with professional rubber stamp and scrapbook design companies from around the country. Tickets are $6 in advance or $8 at the door.

Fall Bridal Spectacular – Sunday, Oct. 8 @ noon to 4 p.m.

Find everything you need for your perfect. Brides-to-be should pre-register here. The event is located at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Conference Center A-E.