Fort Wayne weekend events, October 13 – 15

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – There is a lot to do this weekend in Fort Wayne and surrounding areas!

Activities range from Halloween-themed events, many kid-friendly events and Oktoberfest celebrations.

Check out all of what Fort Wayne has to offer this weekend below.

Hola Mexico! Film Festival – Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15

Cinema Center is hosting the Hola Mexico Film Festival Tour 2017 as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. All films are in Spanish with English subtitles. The festival includes nine screenings throughout the weekend, which range from dramas, to comedies, to adventures and documentaries. Tickets are $15 for general admission or $10 for members.

Tiny Home Tours and Vendor Market – Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15

The Brightpoint Tiny House Showcase includes Tiny Home Tours and a Vendor Market featuring products and services focusing on tiny living spaces, simple living, sustainability, DIY, environmental consciousness, self-sufficiency and life adventures. Tickets are $12, and children 12 years and under are free with an adult ticket.

Wild Zoo Halloween 2017 – Friday, Oct. 13 through Oct. 29 @ noon to 6 p.m.

Trick or treat for candy, navigate a mini maze, pick pumpkins and enjoy tons of kid-friendly activities at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. Beginning this Friday and lasting through the end of October, tickets are $5 for General Admission or $9 for admission and treats.

Coco Montoya at C2G Music Hall – Friday, Oct. 13 @ 8 p.m.

Attend this concert at the C2G Music Hall. Tickets range from $15-$30 and can be purchased online at c2gmusichall.com.

Ron White at the Embassy Theatre – Friday, Oct. 13 @ 8 p.m.

Check out Ron White’s new stand-up show at the Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre. Admission is $42 or $57 at the STAR bank box office, ticketmaster.com and by phone.

Ghost Ops – Fort Wayne’s most unique haunted experience – Friday, Oct. 13 through Oct. 27 @ 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Search through 10,000 square feet of terror to complete a puzzle, unlocking a weapon strong enough to stop the zombies. Admission is $20 per player at the Combat Ops Arena, 702 Ley Rd.

Brickworld Fort Wayne 2017 – LEGO Exposition – Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15 @ 10 a.m.

Displayers will put their creations on display in a space for the public to enjoy at the Grand Wayne Center this weekend. Enjoy interactive activities like LEGO and DUPLO play brick areas, fighting robots, and seek and finds. General Admission is $11, kids 3 and under are free.

Feline Fall Festival – Saturday, Oct. 14 @ 10 a.m. to noon

Help build community cat shelters for outdoor cats. Take a tour of H.O.P.E., learn about proper trapping techniques, and let kids have fun with games and face painting. Admission is free at H.O.P.E. for Animals, 1333 Maycrest Dr.

Foodstock 2017 – Saturday, Oct. 14 @ 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This event features 20 local food trucks, music, beer from Junk Ditch & Chapman’s Breweries, and wine from TwoEE’s winery. Admission is free and the event is located at Headwaters Park.

Chili Fly-in/Drive-in – Saturday, Oct. 14 @ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This annual event features a wide variety of aircraft as well as classic and collectible cars. Chili, dessert and drinks are served by Chapter 2 members in the historic Hangar 2 on the southeast corner of Smith Field Airport. Tickets are $7, kids under 12 are $4.

Oktoberfest Celebration at Deer Park Irish Pub – Saturday, Oct. 14 @ 1 to 11 p.m.

Attend this free event to witness a stein hoisting contest, German dogs in the Best of Show contest, ol’ fashioned polka dancing and more! Parking is available at the University of Saint Francis.

Okturnersfest – Saturday, Oct. 14 @ 1 p.m.

Fort Wayne Turners’ event includes a beer tent, live music from Cadillac Ranch, food and a kid’s area with games. Tickets are $1 for each area.

Covers for a Cause ’17 – Saturday, Oct. 14 @ 2 to 8 p.m.

Watch musicians perform Led Zeppelin classics, benefiting b Instrumental. Performers include Kat Bowser, Fierce Invalids, Unlikely Alibi, Moser Woods and more. Admission is $5 per person.

C2G Music Hall: The Mersey Beatles with Special Guest Julia Baird – Saturday, Oct. 14 @ 7 p.m.

The Liverpool-based Beatles Tribute Band was the resident band for over a decade at the world-famous Cavern Club. Tickets are $33 per person.

Gun and Knife Show – Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct 15

Buy, sell or swap archery, military collectibles, army surplus, survival gear and more. Parking is $5 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.