Fort Wayne weekend events, October 12 – 14

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Wild Zoo Halloween 2018 – Friday, Oct. 12 through Sunday, Oct. 14 @ 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Enjoy a “merry-not-scary” Halloween at the zoo! See all of your favorite zoo animals while your explore the Treat Trails, pick a mini pumpkin to bring home, and experience plenty more kid-friendly activities. The event lasts through October. Don’t forget to wear your Halloween costumes!

Admission: $5 General Admission, $9 Admission + Treats, $4 Babies Receiving Treats

Location: Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, 3411 Sherman Boulevard

Botanical Conservatory Punkin’ Path Display – Friday, Oct. 12 and Saturday, Oct. 13 @ 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 14 @ 12-4 p.m.

Visit the outdoor Punkin’ Path, where you can enjoy the fall surroundings and take festive pictures with your little ones. The path will be decorated with pumpkins, gourds, bales of straw and gnomes! The exhibit is included in Conservatory admission, and open during public hours.

Admission: $5 Adults, $3 Children ages 3-17

Location: Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun Street

Cinda B Fall Outlet Sale – Friday, Oct. 12 @ 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 13 @ 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Shop both current and discontinued styles of travel bags, handbags, totes, cosmetic bags and accessories – all made in Fort Wayne. Brand new collections will also be out and ready for purchase. Up to 73% off!

Admission: Free

Location: Cinda B, 1530 Progress Road

Chase Rice – Friday, Oct. 12 @ 7 p.m.

Chase Rice is an American country music singer, songwriter and reality television personality. He released the EP Ready Set Roll, featuring the hit single under the same name, on Oct. 15, 2013. The full-length album Ignite the Night was released August 19. 2014.

Admission: $32.50 in advance, $35 week-of, $37.50 day of show

Location: Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road

Hospital of Horror: Virtual Reality Experience – Friday, Oct. 12 through Sunday, Oct. 14 @ 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.

There’s a new option for thrill seekers this Halloween in Fort Wayne: Hospital of Horror, a Virtual Reality Haunted House! Modeled on the traditional walk-through haunted house, but set in virtual reality, participants will be transported to an abandoned hospital full of frights, spooks and the un-dead. Because the experience is not in the real world, the frights can ignore the normal laws of physics, giving an experience unlike any other.

Admission: $20

Location: Spectrum Virtual Reality Arcade, 6242 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Family Fun Fall Festival – Saturday, Oct. 13 @ 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This family-friendly event features local handmade home décor and gifts, clothing, jewelry, food trucks, and local entrepreneurs. Kid-friendly activities will take place throughout the day.

Admission: Free

Location: Broadview Landscaping & Nursery, 13206 Tonkel Road

Gun and Knife Show – Saturday, Oct. 13 @ 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 14 @ 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Buy, sell or swap archery, military collectibles, army surplus, survival gear and other related items.

Admission: $7 Adults, $6 Seniors (60+), Children 12 and younger are free

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Expo IV, 3000 Parnell Avenue

Brickworld Fort Wayne 2018 – LEGO Fan Experience – Saturday, Oct. 13 @ 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 14 @ 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bring the entire family for an afternoon of fun! See spectacular creations all built from LEGO bricks by local LEGO enthusiasts. Enjoy interactive activities, fighting robots, seek and finds, and much more. Buy your favorite LEGO sets, minifigures, and LEGO accessories from various vendors.

Admission: $11 General Admission, $8 Military Member/First Respondes, Children ages 3 and under are free

Location: Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Mac & Cheese Festival – Saturday, Oct. 13 @ 12-5 p.m.

Enjoy unlimited macaroni and cheese samples from more than 17 local Culinary Partners, a complimentary bottled water, a cash bar and live entertainment. Tickets are limited so purchase yours today!

Admission: $25 Adults, $10 Children

Location: Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton Street

Celebrities Act Up: Medical Mayhem ER – Saturday, Oct. 13 @ 6 p.m.

The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre hosts their annual fundraiser production Celebrities Act Up: Medical Mayhem ER – a parody of classic TV medical soap operas, sitcoms and dramas. Don’t miss this hilarious opportunity to see local CEO’s, community leaders and celebrities live on stage. Evening includes the celebrity stage reading, complimentary cocktail, appetizers, silent and live auctions!

Admission: $90

Location: Arts United Center, 303 E. Main Street

Sugar-Moon Halloween Art Show 9 – Saturday, Oct. 13 @ 6-10 p.m.

Check out our spooky sense of humor and enjoy some pizza. Free to attend and family-friendly.

Admission: Free

Location: Upstairs of the Pint & Slice, 816 S. Calhoun Street

FrankenBrew: The Reveal – Saturday, Oct. 13 @ 6:30-9 p.m.

Don’t miss Part 2: The Reveal, where you’ll get a chance to taste the FrankenBrew at Science Central. There will be Frankenstein-themed activities, including a make-your-own-scar makeup station, a re-animation demonstration, and a microscopic look at the yeast that goes into making beer. There will be two bars serving FrankenBrew, wine and cider; a FrankenTaco buffet, a special historical tour of Science Central and plenty of hands-on exhibits!

Admission: $45 General Admission, $25 Designated Driver

Location: Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton Street

ARCH Haunted West Central Walking Tours – Saturday, Oct. 13 @ 7 p.m.

Walk the West Central Neighborhood and listen to some of Fort Wayne’s spookiest stories. Tours leave from Visit Fort Wayne on Harrison Street – only 100 tickets will be available for this date.

Admission: $10 Adults, $5 Children ages 6-17

Location: Visit Fort Wayne, 927 S. Harrison Street

Blood, Sweat & Tears with Bo Bice at the Clyde Theatre – Saturday, Oct. 13 @ 7-11 p.m.

From their origins as a jazz-rock experiment that wowed critics and listens, Blood Sweat & Tears went on – in a somewhat more pop vein – to sell almost six million records. Bo Bice is an American singer and musician who was the runner-up against Carrie Underwood in the fourth season of American Idol.

Admission: $59.50-$89.50

Location: Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road

5K Family Fun Run – Saturday, Oct. 13 @ 8-10:30 a.m.

This race offers great fun, special prizes and the opportunity to fulfill a need in our community – feeding the hungry. Whether you love to run or walking is more your speed, you can bring the whole family! Awards are given to the top three female and male winners for each age group, and the top prize for the overall male and female winners is a six-month membership to the YMCA.

Admisison: $20 pre-registration, $25 day-of registration, plus a canned food item

Location: Canterbury High School Soccer Fields, 3210 Smith Road