Fort Wayne weekend events, Oct. 27 – 29

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – It’s the last weekend before Halloween, and Fort Wayne offers several Halloween-themed events for the entire family!

If you’re looking for something different, attend a Komets game or the Friday Pop-Up Market at the Glenbrook Mall.

Wild Zoo Halloween – Friday, Oct. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 29 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trick-or-treat for candy, navigate a mini maze, pick a pumpkin and hear a joke from Lil’ Bill. Tons of kid-friendly activities, animals and more. $5 General Admission, $9 for admission and treats!

Friday Pop-Up Market – Friday, Oct. 27 @ noon to 7 p.m.

This monthly one-day market features a unique selection of vendors at Glenbrook Square. The market is located in the Grand Main Entrance Hall (alongside Barnes and Noble).

Jazz Ensemble Concert – Friday, Oct. 27 @ 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Attend the opening concert of the top student jazz group at the Auer Performance Hall at IPFW. Free Admission for IPFW students with an ID, $7 Adults, $4 for non-IPFW students.

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Cincinnati – Friday, Oct. 27 @ 8 p.m.

Cheer on the Komets as they make another run for a championship. Adult ticket prices range from $13 to $28.

Trick or Treat… A Halloween Cabaret – Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28 @ 8 & 11 p.m.

Adult-friendly spooky night of evil and villainous songs, scenes and dances from theatre, film and beyond. $15 General Admission and $10 students. Event hosted at Three Rivers Music Theatre, 212 Pearl Street.

FantastiCon S5-E15 – Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29 @ 10 a.m.

Comic book, anime, sci-fi, pop-culture and cartoon fans come together for this special event at the Grand Wayne Convention Center. There will be cosplay contests, Q&A sessions and “nerd” trivia.

Disney Live! Mickey and Minnie’s Doorway to Magic – Saturday, Oct. 28 @ 1 p.m.

Join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and the comical duo of Donald and Goofy as 25 of your favorite Disney characters surprise and captivate at every turn of the knob! Hosted at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Ticket prices range from $35 to $70.

Trunk or Treat – Saturday, Oct. 28 @ 5 to 8 p.m.

This free event includes a pumpkin painting contest, parades of costumes, caramel apples, apple cider, food, a bounce house, trunk contest, family games and prizes! The Halloween-themed event takes place at the Salvation Army Community Center, 2901 N Clinton Street.

A Fun Farm Halloween – Saturday, Oct. 28 @ 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Guests can enjoy puppetry, story time, caricatures, face painting and special guests at this family-friendly event at T.A.G. Art Company, 7629 Moeller Road. Admission is $19.99 per person.

Acrobats of China – Saturday, Oct. 28 @ 7 to 9 p.m.

Acts may include Group Bicycling, Juggling on Stand, Tight Rope, Aerial Fish Ballet, Hoop Diving, Spinning Plates and more! Hosted at the Rhinehart Music Center at IPFW, tickets range from $12 to $35.

The Phil Pops: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial – Saturday, Oct. 28 @ 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy this beloved film at the Embassy Theatre while hearing the Philharmonic perform John Williams’ unforgettable score live.

The Phil: Halloween Spooktacular – Sunday, Oct. 29 @ 2 to 4 p.m.

Fort Wayne Ballet joins the Philharmonic to perform spooky classics designed to engage youngsters in the thrill of the orchestra. Costumes are encouraged! Admission starts at $15, or free with Phil Subscription.