Fort Wayne weekend events, Nov. 3 – 5

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – With a wide range of activities this weekend, there’s sure to be something for the entire family.

Check out all Fort Wayne has to offer this weekend below.

Old Fort Cluster Dog Shows – Friday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 5 @ 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Known as one of Fort Wayne’s oldest ongoing events, this free show will be held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum all weekend. Although the event is free, there will be a $5 car parking fee.

Mixology: Battle of the Bartenders II – Friday, Nov. 3 @ 6:30 to 10 p.m.

This annual fundraiser showcases the past, present and future of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education and the impact in the Northeast Indiana region. Event will include prepared spirits, cocktails and food, all while supporting the operations of Science Central.

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Adirondack – Friday, Nov. 3 @ 8 p.m.

Cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets Friday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Adult ticket prices range from $13 – $28.

USF presents: Sister Act the Musical – Friday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 5 @ 8 p.m.

Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous danging and a truly moving story, Sister Act will leave audiences breathless. Held at the USF Performing Arts Center, tickets are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors and children.

Civic Theatre: Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – Saturday, Nov. 4 through November 19

Based on the beloved, timeless film, this heartwarming musical adaptations features seventeen Irving Berlin songs. The event takes place at the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre.

Fall Ladies’ Day – Saturday, Nov. 4 @ 1 to 4 p.m.

Held at The Phoenix, this free event includes Wellness Booths, Vendors, Community Booths, and a cash bar.

Guest Artist Lecture and Recital featuring Ingrid Barancoski, piano – Saturday, Nov. 4 @ 2:30 to 5 p.m.

Ingrid Barancoski will present a lecture entitled, “Avant-garde and national styles in Brazilian music – contrasts and confluences.” It will be followed by a solo recital, with works by major Brazilian composers. Admission is free.

David Hallberg Book Signing – Saturday, Nov. 4 @ 4 to 6 p.m.

Visit the Fort Wayne Ballet Saturday to meet David Hallberg. Admission is $35, and includes David’s book. Tickets are limited!

Fort Wayne Taiko Presents: Knock on Wood – Saturday, Nov. 4 @ 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Held at the Allen County Public Library theatre, the performance will feature traditional and contemporary taiko pieces and original compositions. Admission is $12.

Princess Tea – Sunday, Nov. 5 @ 2 to 4 p.m.

Come for an afternoon of treats and tea for children and adults at the Fort Wayne Country Club. Enjoy crafts, story time and appearances from your Fort Wayne ballet dancers. Admission: $35 by the studio. Call or visit Fort Wayne Ballet’s Online Store to purchase tickets.

Harvest Concert – Sunday, Nov. 5 @ 4 to 6 p.m.

This is the first formal concert of the 2017-18 choir season. Held at the Auer Performance Hall at IPFW, tickets are $8 per person.

C2G Music Hall: The Accidentals – Sunday, Nov. 5 @ 8 p.m.

Described as, “one of the most ground-breaking musical experiences one might just have in a lifetime, by Johnathan Frahm at Yahoo Voices. Admission: $15, Gold Circle: $30.