Fort Wayne weekend events, Nov. 24 – 26

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – This weekend is filled with holiday events, including lighting ceremonies, decorating contests and breakfast with Santa!

If you’re looking for something outside of the holidays, the Mad Ants and Komets will play this weekend at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Unique events this weekend include hiking at the Cedar Creek Corridor Preserves and a Gun and Knife Show!

Breakfast with Santa – Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 26 @ 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Sing-along with Santa Claus and story time with Mrs. Claus in the Embassy Theatre’s ballroom. Breakfast provided by McDonald’s and 3Rivers Federal Credit Union. $15 per person, includes early admission into Festival of Trees.

Festival of Trains – Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 26 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Train enthusiasts of all ages are invited to observe model train sets in act, demonstrated by local model train groups during Science Central’s 18th annual Festival of Trains. The event is free with paid admission to Science Central.

Opt Outside: Explore the Cedar Creek Corridor Preserves – Friday, Nov. 24 @ 10 a.m. to Noon

Snap a selfie at a Cedar Creek preserve sign, then stop by the ACRES Office on the Tom and Jane Dustin Nature Preserve. Show them your preserve photo and save 50% on ACRES gear and membership. Admission is free.

2017 Embassy Festival of Trees – Friday, Nov. 24 through Wednesday, Nov. 29 @ 4 to 8 p.m.

Beginning with the Night of Lights, the Embassy Festival of Trees offers 58 trees, animated windows and live organ music. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 4-12.

Mad Ants vs. Maine Red Claws – Friday, Nov. 24 @ 7 p.m.

Cheer on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants as they take on the Main Red Claws this Friday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. For more information, call the Mad Ants office at (260) 469-HOOP.

Botanical Conservatory – Holiday Kick-Off Party – Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, January 7

The Botanical Conservatory has decorated the gardens, indoors and outdoors for the holiday season. The gardens provide a tremendous backdrop for family photos, out-of-town guest entertainment, great conversations and marriage proposals! Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 3-17.

Fantasy of Lights – Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 31

This drive-through event is situated in Franke Park (adjacent from the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo) and transforms the park into a winter wonderland with 100+ animated light displays depicting holiday scenes. $10 per car, $20 per commercial van (8-15 passengers), $40 for bus/trolley (15+ passengers).

Holiday Decorating Window Contest – Friday, Nov. 24 through Monday, Dec. 11

Presented by the Downtown Improvement District, this year’s theme is “Walking in a Window Wonderland.” As you stroll through downtown Fort Wayne, check out the beautiful and creative window displays at various businesses. And don’t forget to vote for your favorite at facebook.com/downtownfortwayne.

An Old-Time Country Christmas Festival of Lights at Moose Lake – Saturday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, December 23 @ 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Enjoy the overall experience and atmosphere of winter in the 1800’s village with holiday music, Christmas lights, Santa Claus and special decorations. Admission is free.

Fort Wayne Parks & Recreations Community Center Craft Collections – Saturday, Nov. 25 @ 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kids ages 14 years and under can come in and make Christmas ornaments and decorate Christmas cookies. Warn up with great food provided by some of Fort Wayne’s food trucks in the parking lot!

Holly Trolley Shopping – Saturday, Nov. 25 @ 11 a.m to 5 p.m.

Six free trolleys will transport you around downtown Fort Wayne, including Wells Street and West Main Corridors. Three different trolley routes will connect you to over fifty shops with more than 100 shopping opportunities, activities and dining options. Admission is free!

Creative Crafts to Make and Take – Saturday, Nov. 25 @ 2 to 4 p.m.

If you feel like being creative with your gifts this year, this is the perfect event for you! Come to Children’s Services at the Main Library and create! Admission is free.

ThanksGaming – Saturday, Nov. 25 @ 5 p.m. to Sunday, Nov. 26 @ 3 a.m.

Your $25 ticket includes unlimited console play time, 1 hour of 4K computer game play, some pizza and a soft drink. There will be door prizes for the first 5 paid tickets! Consoles that will be available include: Super Nintendo, Nintendo 64, Nintendo Game Cube, Sega Dreamcast, Playstation 2, Xbox 360 (Standard), Xbox 360 (Rock Band/Guitar Hero), Sega Genesis (Throwback Console) and Atari (Throwback Console).

Comedy Night with Reno Hype & Danise Barlow – Saturday, Nov. 25 @ 7:15 to 8:45 p.m.

Fort Wayne Comedy Club is known for bringing in the best touring comedians as well as new fresh faces in the comedy business. Tickets are $15 online or $20 at the door.

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Cincinnati – Saturday, Nov. 25 @ 7:30 p.m.

Cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets as they make another run for a championship. Single game ticket prices range from $13-$28.

Gun and Knife Show – Saturday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Nov. 26

Archery, military collectibles, army surplus, survival gear and more! Buy, sell, swap or just look around. Parking is $5 (cash only) at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The event will be in Expo IV.

Festival of Gingerbread – Saturday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Dec. 10

Check out more than 100 creations made of edible materials by people ranging in age from preschoolers to adults. Tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for seniors 65+ and children ages 3-17, free for kids 2 and under. The event is open from 9-5 Monday through Thursday; 9-8 Friday and Saturday; Noon to 5 on Sunday.

Mad Ants vs. Northern Arizona Suns – Sunday, Nov. 26 @ 3 p.m.

This is a great event for kids clubs, youth groups, family outings or a date night! The game takes place at 3 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.