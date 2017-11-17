Fort Wayne weekend events, Nov. 17 – 19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – This weekend kick starts several holiday events, including lighting ceremonies at the Broadway Plaza, Electric Works and the Holiday Memorial Tree.

Headwaters Park will open its ice skating rink this Saturday, which will remain open daily through February 28.

Check out all Fort Wayne has to offer this weekend below!

Christmas on Broadway – Friday, Nov. 17 @ 5:30 p.m.

Attend this free event to witness the lighting of a 40-foot-tall Christmas tree, see live reindeer, listen to holiday music and enjoy holiday beverages and cookies.

Electric Works-Campus Lighting Ceremony – Friday, Nov. 17 @ 7 to 9 p.m.

During the first public event at Electric Works, City and RTM representatives will flip the switch on a holiday-themed light display that will cover several buildings on the west campus and remain lit throughout the holiday season. There will be outdoor games, music, a photo booth, beer and food.

Opera Ensemble Performance – Friday, Nov. 17 @ 7:30 to 9 p.m.

The IPFW Opera Ensemble will perform Johann Strauss’ s operetta Die Fledermaus in English. Free admission for IPFW students with an ID, $7 adults, $4 non-IPFW students.

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Kansas City – Friday, Nov. 17 @ 8 p.m.

Cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets as they make another run for a championship. Single game ticket prices range from $13 to $28.

Fort Wayne Hamfest & Computer Expo – Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19 @ 9 a.m.

Explore the world of radio and computer technology with a large flea market, computer supplies, forums and meetings, VE test, and more. Admission is $6.

Headwaters Park Ice Skating – Saturday, Nov. 18 through February

The outdoor ice skating rink in Headwaters Park is beginning its 15th season this Saturday. The rink will open for the first time at 11 a.m. and will remain open daily through February 28. Kids skate free every Wednesday.

The Art of Hair – Saturday, Nov. 18 at noon to 5 p.m.

The fourth annual hair event invites the community to celebrate their natural beauty by participating in workshops, demonstrations, discussions and presentations. Photographer Michael July will be at the event to give a talk, sell his books and interact with guests. Admission is $15 per person at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art.

Fort4Fitness Fantasy of Lights 5K – Saturday, Nov. 18 @ 6 to 9 p.m.

Franke Park will be illuminated by the ‘first lighting’ of the 110 larger-than-life animated light displays depicting holiday scenes. 5K runners will enjoy hot chocolate, snacks, chip timing, goody bags, and a F4F Fantasy of Lights long-sleeve t-shirt. 2K walkers will receive the F4F long-sleeve t-shirt and a goody bag.

Comedy Night with Sal Demilio & Joe Deez – Saturday, Nov. 18 @ 7:15 to 11:15 p.m.

Sal is a national headliner and performs regularly at Zanies, The Funny Bone, Hilarities, The Laugh Factory and more. Admission is $15 in advance, $20 the day of show.

32nd Annual Holiday Memorial Tree Lighting – Sunday, Nov. 19 @ 5 to 6 p.m.

Honoring friends and memorializing departed loved ones, symbolic lights will glow brightly on Visiting Nurse’s Holiday Memorial Tree outside the Baker Street Train Station.

Water Color Illustration Workshop at Wunderkammer Company – Sunday, Nov. 19 @ 4 to 6 p.m.

Each workshop is $5, which includes all materials needed. Participants will learn basic application techniques and color theory by creating a watercolor wheel. Wunderkammer has a “no one under 13” policy.