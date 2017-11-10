Fort Wayne weekend events, Nov. 10 – 12

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Many scheduled events are starting to bring the holiday spirit to Fort Wayne! Attend the annual tree lighting ceremony at Jefferson Pointe, take part in the Fort Wayne Hot Cider Hustle 5K and shop at the Holiday Haute Gathering Market this weekend!

Find everything Fort Wayne has to offer below.

PentaCon XXXIII – Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 12 @ 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Check out Indiana’s longest-running game convention, which includes role playing games, miniatures games, board games, collectible card games and computer games. Tickets range from $20-$40.

Matilda Jane Warehouse Sale – Friday, Nov. 10 @ 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 11 @ 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get your shopping on at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this weekend. The warehouse sale offers a variety of past season collections, while making room for holiday and spring items.

FWMoA Fall Party – Friday, Nov. 10 @ 7 to 9 p.m.

The party that brings together art lovers of all kinds to enjoy food, friends and music. $8 for members and $15 for guests at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art.

Mad Ants vs. Raptors 905 – Friday, Nov. 10 @ 7 p.m.

Cheer on the Mad Ants this Friday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Purchase tickets here.

Gabriel Iglesias: FluffyMania Tour – Friday, Nov. 10 @ 8 p.m.

Witness Gabriel Iglesias’ comedy tour this Friday at the Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre. Tickets are available at the Embassy Theatre Box Office for $35-$75.

Veteran’s Day Parade & Ceremony – Saturday, Nov. 11 @ 11 a.m.

The parade will start at the corner of State and Parnell, and travel north on Parnell to the Memorial Coliseum.

Heroes & Legends Wrestling Event – Saturday, Nov. 11 @ Noon

Platinum guests include: Jack Swagger, “The Patriot” Del Wilkes, The Killer Bees, 2 Cold Scorpio, Super Crazy, Fred Ottoman (Typhoon), Swoggle and Kikitaro. Tickets range from $15-$55.

Three Rivers Choral Festival – Saturday, Nov. 11 @ 4 to 6 p.m.

Hosted by The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, IPFW Music Department and Heartland Sings, The Three Rivers Choral Festival gives high school choirs an opportunity to work with a renowned choral music educator. Admission is $8.

Jefferson Pointe’s annual tree lighting ceremony – Saturday, Nov. 11 @ 7 p.m.

The School of Rock will kick off the ceremony with a performance at 5 p.m., and there will be a special salute to Veterans just before the official tree lighting. The display will coordinate with music each half hour between 6 and 11 p.m. daily.

Comedy Night with Ralphie Roberts & Mijo Bueno – Saturday, Nov. 11 @ 7:15 to 11:15 p.m.

“His too-silly-to-be-serious brand of comedy is full of high energy, and… his lifestyle can be more accurately described a man with a ghetto mentality and a college degree.” Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 day of show.

Fort Wayne Hot Cider Hustle 5K – Sunday, Nov. 12 @ 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Runners and walkers of all levels are welcome! Participants will receive a cozy half-zip pullover and finisher’s mug. Enjoy apple cider and caramel apples at the finish line!

Holiday Haute Gathering Market – Sunday, Nov. 12 @ 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shop from amazing vendors from the surrounding states. Discover unique barn finds, vintage items, boutique chic clothing, jewelry, antiques, a farmers market and more. Sip on wine slushies and eat treats! $5 admission fee (18 years and under are FREE). Located at 3127 Carroll Road.