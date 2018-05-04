Fort Wayne weekend events, May 4 – 6

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Swinney Homestead Open House and Settlers, Inc. Annual Plant Sale – Friday, May 4 @ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Proceeds from commercially grown plants and garden diggings support maintenance and restoration of the Homestead. Donations of perennial diggings are welcome – please label them with plant name. For “take home treats” settlers will also have a bake sale in the kitchen.

Admission: Free

Location: Swinney Homestead, 1424 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Formation by Rotation – Friday, May 4 @ 2-8 p.m.; Saturday, May 5 @ 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Check out the “Wood and Clay” show this weekend, featuring Fred and Rhonda Inman, “I” Wood Artist and Joseph Pelka. Large vases and bowls, cutting boards, Christmas ornaments and more.

Admission: Free

Location: Pelka Ceramics, 14529 Lima Road

Marquee Gala with Mandy Gonzalez – Friday, May 4 @ 5 p.m.

Take your seat on stage for an intimate concert with Broadway’s Mandy Gonzalez, star of “Hamilton”, “In the Heights” and “Wicked”. Her new album, FEARLESS, was released in November 2017. The Marquee Gala is the only event held on the Embassy stage. This concert is a fundraising event for the theatre.

Admission: $250 single, $500 couple

Location: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Pique Magazine Release Party – Friday, May 4 @ 6-9 p.m.

Enjoy an interactive art piece with Sweet Lemons, food from Bravas food truck, The Poem Market, a cash bar and much more. An after party will be held at The Brass Rail at 10 p.m.

Admission: Free

Location: The Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry Street

He Said She Said – Friday, May 4 @ 7-11 p.m.

Check out He Said She Said this Friday at Flashback Live!

Admission: $5

Location: Flashback Live, 4201 Wells Street

Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball – Friday, May 4 @ 7:05 p.m.

TinCaps games are a great experience for a true baseball fan or someone looking for a fun time. With tickets starting at $5, games are fun and affordable, and feature great food choices, from traditional ball park fare to light and healthy options.

Admission: $5-$12.50

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

Gene Simmons – Foellinger Theatre Summer Concert Series – Friday, May 4 @ 8 p.m.

Legendary classic rocker and co-founder of KISS, Gene Simmons kicks off the Foellinger Theatre concert season performing KISS hits that include “Rock and Roll All Night”, “Shout It Out Loud”, “I Was Made for Loving You” and many more.

Admission: $59-$99, tickets went on-sale February 16

Location: Foellinger Outdoor Theatre, 3411 Sherman Boulevard

50+ Life Expo – Saturday, May 5 @ 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, May 6 @ 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This expo is ideal for the 50+ consumer and the vendors who provide services for them. The event includes an expo stage with a variety of speakers, health screenings and sign-ups, entertainment and Fort4Fitness registration.

Admission: Free, but parking is $5 (main lot) or $8 (preferred lot)

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Expo I, 4000 Parnell Avenue

The Old Fort: Muster on the St. Mary’s – Saturday, May 5 @ 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, May 6 @ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Historical re-enactors representing times from the early Vikings through the WWII coverage on Fort Wayne’s Historic Old Fort. Demonstrations will be given on period cooking, gardening, military life, and much more spanning up to 2000 years.

Admission: Free, but donations are gratefully accepted

Location: The Old Fort

Relay for Life of NACS – Saturday, May 5 @ 3-11 p.m.

Share your support for those who have fought cancer and won, fought cancer and lost, or are currently fighting cancer. NACS Relay for Life is a family-friendly event where we come together and raise funds needed for cancer research while walking the track. Pre-register for free admission.

Admission: $10 at the door

Location: Carroll Middle School, 4027 Hathaway Road

Beer, BarreBQ ‘n’ Bourbon 2018 – Saturday, May 5 @ 7-10 p.m.

This event is a fundraiser for Fort Wayne Ballet, featuring an evening filled with craft beer, bourbon tasting, BBQ, sweet treats and vegetarian alternative fare from award-winning local chefs. The night also features music, performances by your Fort Wayne Ballet, a silent auction and an exciting live auction.

Admission: $35 and up

Location: University of St. Francis Ballroom, 431 W. Berry Street

Regeneration X – Saturday, May 5 @ 7-11 p.m.

Check out throwback band Regeneration X as they take the stage at Flashback Live this Saturday.

Admission: $5

Location: Flashback Live, 4201 Wells Street

Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball – Saturday, May 5 @ 7:05 p.m.

TinCaps games are a great experience for a true baseball fan or someone looking for a fun time. With tickets starting at $5, games are fun and affordable, and feature great food choices, from traditional ball park fare to light and healthy options.

Admission: $5-$12.50

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

The World Series of Comedy – Saturday, May 5 @ 7:15 p.m.

40 comics compete to win a trip to the main event at The Belterra Casino Resort in Florence, Indiana and you can help pick the winner. Six comics will perform round 2 at 7:15 p.m., then three advance to finals at 9:45 p.m. The final winner will attend the main event.

Admission: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

Location: Fort Wayne Comedy Club, 2104 S. Calhoun Street

Horizon Arcs – Saturday, May 5 @ 8-11 p.m.

Horizon Arcs is an American rock band influenced by Weezer, Foo Fighters and Sublime. Described as having “raw energy, thought-provoking lyrics, and humor infused by banter.”

Admission: Free

Location: Hamilton Public House, 4910 N. Clinton Street

Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball – Sunday, May 6 @ 1:05 p.m.

TinCaps games are a great experience for a true baseball fan or someone looking for a fun time. With tickets starting at $5, games are fun and affordable, and feature great food choices, from traditional ball park fare to light and healthy options.

Admission: $5-$12.50

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

Fort Wayne Children’s Choir Spring Concert – Sunday, May 6 @ 4-6 p.m.

Come enjoy the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir’s last concert of the 2017-2018 season. All seven choirs will perform.

Admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors and students

Location: Rhinehart Music Center at IPFW, 2101 E. Coliseum Boulevard

Bach Collegium Season Finale – Sunday, May 6 @ 7-9 p.m.

The season includes Bach’s cantata 80, A Mighty Fortress, a motet, and music compiled by his son, C.P.E. Bach. Natural trumpets, along with the Collegium-period instrument players and the Collegium choir will fill St. Paul Church with sound.

Admission: $20, $5 students with I.D., children 12 years and under are free

Location: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1126 S. Barr Street