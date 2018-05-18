Fort Wayne weekend events, May 18 – 20

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Bike to Work Day Breakfast – Friday, May 18 @ 6:30-8:30 a.m.

Join fellow bicycle commuters in front of the Ash Skyline YMCA and Fort Wayne Outfitters Bike Hub for free coffee, bagels and other treats. There will also be a chance to win prizes! This event will take place rain or shine.

Admission: Free

Location: Ash Skyline Plaza, 838 S. Harrison Street

Salomon Farm Park Fiber Arts Celebration – Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19 @ 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

During this two-day celebration of fiber arts, Salomon Farm will provide hands-on participation and demonstrations in all of the processes of making natural fiber products – wool dyeing, spinning, weaving and more. Visit with live sheep and alpaca! Plus, food vendors will be on the grounds.

Admission: Free

Location: Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road

Bootcamp Fridays at Parkview Field – Friday, May 18 @ 11-11:45 a.m.

Meet at the front entrance of the Central Branch YMCA at 10:55 a.m. and jog down to Parkview Field. Join in on a 45-minute bootcamp class.

Admission: Free

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

Historic West Main Street Farmers Market – Friday, May 18 @ 3-8 p.m.

The Historic West Main Street Farmers Market is celebrating 9 years of serving the Fort Wayne Community with fresh and local produce. Shop Indiana-produced foods and local arts and crafts.

Admission: Free

Location: 1936 W. Main Street (parking lot)

PARTY ON PEARL: Three Rivers Music Theatre’s Annual Fundraiser – Friday, May 18 @ 6-9:30 p.m.

Party on Pearl is an evening of fun and entertainment featuring pop-up performances, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar provided by Biaggi’s. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. The fundraiser, pop-ups, a wine pull and silent auction will last from 7-9 p.m.

Admission: $40 per person, $75 couples

Location: Downtown Fort Wayne, 212 Pearl Street

Big Caddy Daddy – Friday, May 18 @ 7-10 p.m.

Watch Big Caddy Daddy take the stage this Friday at Flashbacks Live.

Admission: $5

Location: Flashbacks Live, 4201 Wells Street

Youtheatre: Pinocchio – Friday, May 18 @ 7 p.m., Saturday, May 19 @ 10 a.m.

As part of the Fairy Tale Fest on the Arts United Campus, Youtheatre will perform Pinocchio, the beloved musical of the puppet who dreams of becoming a real boy. The event will include character meet and greets, crafts with FAME, face painting, pop-up performances, live music, a bouncy castle and more!

Admission: $20

Location: Arts United Center, 303 E. Main Street

Progressions 2018 – Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19 @ 7-9 p.m.

Enjoy dance up-close and personal in an intimate setting. You’ll feel as though you’re on stage and part of the action! Audiences will “progress” through three ballet studios, each featuring contemporary pieces choreographed by your Fort Wayne Ballet dancers.

Admission: $20

Location: Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, 300 E. Main Street

Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball – Friday, May 18 @ 7:05 p.m.

Cheer on the Fort Wayne TinCaps this Friday. It’s the perfect choice for a family-friendly event!

Admission: $5+

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

Fridays @2104 Fort Wayne with Ty Causey – Friday, May 18 @ 8-11 p.m.

Causey’s music style has been described as a combination of Smooth Jazz, Sensual Classic Soul and R&B.

Admission: Free

Location: Fort Wayne Comedy Club, 2104 S. Calhoun Street

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Colorado Eagles – Friday, May 18 @ 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 19 @ 7:30 p.m.

Cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets as they make a run for the championship in the Western Conference Finals! Chase the Cup!

Admission: $13-$28 Adults; $12-$24 Students and Seniors; $8-$19 Children (11 years and younger)

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Lemonade Day – Saturday, May 19 @ 8 a.m.

Lemonade Day is a community-wide educational program designed to teach youth how to start, own and operate their own business through a lemonade stand. This year Lemonade Day Northeast Indiana will be for students in Allen, DeKalb, Elkhart and Whitley counties.

Admission: Free

Location: Allen County, 601 Noble Drive

AJ Arnett 5K Honor Run – Saturday, May 19 @ 8:30 a.m.

Celebrate Armed Forces Day and commemorate the 102nd Anniversary of the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC). The 5K Honor Run benefits Honor Flights Northeast Indiana and Shepherd’s House Fort Wayne.

Admission: $23

Location: Concordia Lutheran High School, 5207 Hopkins Drive

7th Annual Fort4Fitness Spring Cycle – Saturday, May 19 @ 9 a.m.

This event provides a variety of tour distances, making it possible for people of all ages and skill levels to join! Tour distances include a 10-mile family-friendly ride, medium and long distances, plus the 62-mile/100K Metric Century ride.

Admission: $40 General Admission, $15 children ages 14 and younger

Location: Main Street Arts United Campus, 300 E. Main Street

Urban Turtle Festival & 5K Walk – Saturday, May 19 @ 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

This unique, non-competitive hike will host education stations focused on turtles in our community, as well as turtle conservation. Proceeds from this event will help fund turtle conservation efforts at Eagle Marsh. T-shirts and goody bags will be given to those pre-registered for the 5K walk.

Admission: $20 Adults, $10 for kids 17 and younger

Location: Eagle Marsh barn, 6801 Engle Road

5th Annual Fairy Tale Festival – Saturday, May 19 @ 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This event features a TON of activities, including arts and crafts with FAME, a bouncy castle, a bicycle course, live music, food, face painting, costumes, and character meet and greets! Enjoy four different productions from the Fort Wayne Dance Collective, Ballet and Youtheatre.

Admission: $20

Location: Arts United Center, 300 E. Main Street

BLOOM Local Arts & Nature FEST – Saturday, May 19 @ 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bloom Fest celebrates two things: local arts and nature. Celebrate the coming of spring with a festival that offers local and original artwork, crafts, gardening, plant starts and much more.

Admission: Free

Location: Riverside Gardens, 14701 Schwartz Road

Star Wars Day – Art Show and Free Movie – Saturday, May 19 @ 1-11:30 p.m.

Sweets So Geek is partnering with several local groups to hold their first annual Star Wars Day. The event will include a sci-fi themed art show, the Mos Eisley marketplace, food trucks and more. The night will end with a showing of Star Wars: A New Hope just after sundown on an inflatable screen.

Admission: Free

Location: Sweets So Geek, 3410 N. Anthony Boulevard

Pedal for Paws – Saturday, May 19 @ 5-10 p.m.

Join H.O.P.E. for Animals in a unique, 21+ event! For $20, you’ll receive a wristband that allows you entry to the event, free Pedal City color-changing cup, free small pedal car rides, $1 cups of beer, wine, hamburgers, chips, veggie burgers and hot dogs. There will also be Corn Hole and Jumbo Jenga contests! Dogs are welcome on the patio.

Admission: $20

Location: Pedal City Beer Garden, 1215 W. Main Street

Embassy Theatre 90th Anniversary Community Celebration – Saturday, May 19 @ 7 p.m.

The downtown Fort Wayne theatre opened to the public on May 14, 1928. Mark Herman, a Fort Wayne native, will be the featured organist on the Grande Page theatre pipe organ. Brad Beauchamp and Larry Bower will introduce Farmland Jazz Band, Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, Fort Wayne Dance Collective and the Buster Keaton black-and-white classic “Haunted House.”

Admission: $9

Location: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Granger Smith – Saturday, May 19 @ 7 p.m.

Watch Granger Smith take the stage this Saturday at Clyde Theatre. Granger Smith has performed sold-out national tours, has a social media following of more than 6.5 million, and YouTube views exceeding 100 million. His hit single “Backroad Song” landed the No. 1 spot at country radio.

Admission: $25

Location: Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road

Hot House – Saturday, May 19 @ 7-10 p.m.

Hot House will take the stage this Saturday at Flashbacks Live!

Admission: $5

Location: Flashbacks Live, 4201 Wells Street

HBO Comedy Night with Shang – Saturday, May 19 @ 7:15-11:15 p.m.

Shang has been seen on CBS’ The Late Late Show, 2BET’s Comic View specials, ABC’s Comic’s Unleashed, and NBC’s Hero’s… just to name a few.

Admission: $20 in advance, $25 day of show

Location: Fort Wayne Comedy Club, 2104 S. Calhoun Street

Spring Bridal Spectacular – Sunday, May 20 @ Noon – 3 p.m.

Brides can come and check out many different vendors to plan their wedding day. Meet photographers, DJ’s, florists, dress designers and more. Check out different venues and sample food and sweets! Brides should pre-register online at www.fortwaynebrides.com.

Admission: Free

Location: Ceruti’s Catering, 6325 Illinois Road

Cherry Blossom Festival of Fort Wayne – Sunday, May 20 @ Noon – 5 p.m.

This one-day festival celebrates everything Japanese, including: food, fold dance, traditional music, contests, tea ceremony, taiko drums, karaoke, merchandise, games, origami, bonsai exhibits, and more!

Admission: Free

Location: Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza

Heartland Sings: Choral Masterworks – Sunday, May 20 @ 2:30-4 p.m.

Heartland Sings will perform classic and contemporary works in the choral tradition. Experience the art of vocal music and a brand new commissioned work.

Admission: $20 in advance, $25 at the door, $10 students

Location: Plymouth Congregational Church of Fort Wayne, 501 W. Berry Street