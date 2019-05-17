Fort Wayne weekend events, May 17 – 19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Historic West Main Street Farmer’s Market – Friday, May 17 @ 3-8 p.m.

The 11th annual West Main Street Farmer’s Market is back! Every Friday, rain or shine, May through October.

Admission: Free

Location: 1936 W. Main Street

Seasonal Changes – Friday, May 17 @ 6-7:30 p.m.

The study of seasonal changes like plants flowering and birds migrating, is known as phenology. Whether you’re new to this or well seasoned, come and join in at the Eagle Marsh barn to discuss how the Citizen Science project will help Little River Wetlands Project gather and document phenological data using the “iNaturalist” app.

Admission: Free

Location: Eagle March, 6801 Engle Road

Progressions 2019 – Friday, May 17 @ 7-9 p.m.

Fort Wayne’s Ballet company share their true athleticism in works of their own choreography and artistic vision. Audience members can pick-and-choose their performance by selecting from the evening’s list of works and progress from one studio to another.

Admission: $20

Location: Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, 300 E. Main Street

Rapunzel – Friday, May 17 @ 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 18 @ 10 a.m.

A lonely couple, longing for a child, make a pact with an evil witch. The enchanting tale of a beautiful girl kept prison in a tower. Her lovely long hair may provide the escape when a brave prince discovers the damsel in distress. Part of the fairy tale fest on the Arts United Campus. Enjoy performances by Youtheatre, Ballet and Dance Collective. Character meet and greet, crafts with FAME, face paint, pop up performances, bouncy castle and more!

Admission: $18 Adults, $12 Children and Seniors

Location: Arts United Center, 303 E. Main Street

Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball – Friday, May 17 @ 7:05 p.m.

Enjoy a Fort Wayne TinCaps games downtown this Friday! Games are affordable and fun for the whole family. There are also games scheduled for this Saturday (7:05 p.m.) and Sunday (1:05 p.m.)

Admission: Starts at $6

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

Cars & Coffee at the Plaza – Saturday, May 18 @ 9-11 a.m.

Open to all vehicles: classic, exotic, muscle, special interest cars and street rods. Enjoy FREE coffee and donuts while you attend. Share your passion, show off your favorite car, see other great automobiles.

Admission: Free

Location: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne Street (Auburn, Indiana)

Fort Wayne’s Farmer’s Outdoor Market – Saturday, May 18 @ 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Fort Wayne Farmer’s Market is back outdoors! You will find a wide mix of fresh produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, jams, milk, cheese, teas, coffees, honey, syrups, natural bath products, crafts, and much more.

Admission: Free

Location: Corner of Barr and Wayne Streets

Gun and Knife Show – Saturday, May 18 @ 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, May 19 @ 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Archery, military collectibles, army surplus, survival gear, and related items. Buy, sell and swap!

Admission: $7 Adults, $6 Seniors (60+), Kids 12 years and younger are free

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Expo IV, 4000 Parnell Avenue

T’ai Chi on the Plaza – Saturday, May 18 @ 10-11 a.m.

Take part in free T’ai Chi classes this summer outside on the Main Library Plaza. Liz Monnier of the Fort Wayne Dance Collective will lead these all-level classes. With its low-impact, slow-motion exercises, T’ai Chi can be easily adapted for anyone at any skill level.

Admission: Free

Location: Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza

Fort Wayne Derby Girls Season Finale – Saturday, May 18 @ 5 p.m.

It’s the final game of the 2019 home season! Members of the US Military are honored with a free ticket to this event by signing up in advance. All are welcome to honor those who have served at Military night with the Fort Wayne Derby Girls.

Admission: $12 Adults, $9 Seniors and Students, $7 Children (5-12)

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Comedy Night with Rickey Shackleford – Saturday, May 18 @ 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

A veteran comic of almost 30 years born in Baltimore, MD., Rickey Shackleford began captivating people with his unique style of comedy and sense of humor in Seattle, Washington. His specialty is improvisation and audience participation. He is best known in Baltimore as “The Godfather of Comedy”.

Admission: $15 in advance, $20 at the door (7:15 show); $20 in advance, $25 at the door (9:45 show)

Location: Fort Wayne Comedy Club, 2104 S. Calhoun Street

Dvorak and Janacek – Saturday, May 18 @ 7:30-9:30 p.m.

With its military bands, dazzling fanfares, and 13 additional brass players, Janácek’s “Sinfonietta” sounds as fresh today as it did at its premiere. Opening the program are two seminal works by fellow countryman Antonin Dvorák, whose lively, folk-like sensibilities defined the language of the late 19th-century Romantic music.

Admission: $22-$75

Location: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Cherry Blossom Festival of Fort Wayne – Sunday, May 19 @ 12-5 p.m.

This one-day event is the largest Japanese festival in the state of Indiana, and several surrounding states. There will be taiko drumming, cosplay, Japanese food, haiku poetry, origami crafts, an anime art contest, shopping and more!

Admission: Free

Location: Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza

Black and White Buster Keaton Film Fest – Sherlock Jr. with Organist Clark Wilson – Sunday, May 19 @ 3 p.m.

Sherlock Jr., released in April 1924. A kindly movie projectionist longs to be a detective. When his fiancée is robbed by a local thief, the poor projectionist has to use his amateur detective skills to save his name.

Silent film organist Clark Wilson began his musical training at age nine. Clark has a silent film & concert repertoire with highlights including ATOS conventions, universities and renowned theatres of North America, Europe and Australia.

Admission: $10

Location: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Old Crown Brass Band Spring Concert – Sunday, May 19 @ 3 p.m.

Join in for an afternoon of great music! Selections include classic marches, American heritage music, a tribute to Frank Sinatra and much more.

Admission: Free

Location: Sweetwater Auditorium, 5501 US 30 West